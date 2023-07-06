Fitzgerald Law Names Andrea O’Connor Shareholder, Welcomes Christina Turgeon

EAST LONGMEADOW — Fitzgerald Law named attorney Andrea O’Connor a shareholder and announced that attorney Christina Turgeon has joined the firm.

“Andrea’s depth of experience and teamwork has really helped our firm grow, so she was very deserving of appointment,” noted Seth Stratton, also a shareholder with the firm. “We are also delighted to announce that Christina is now part of our firm, as she brings a wealth of experience and knowledge with her. Through their volunteer activities in the profession, these two attorneys not only elevate their representation of clients, but are improving the practice of law in their specialty as well.”

O’Connor counsels corporate and consumer clients in all aspects of insolvency law, primarily including bankruptcy, asset protection, taxation, real estate, and commercial matters. Her experience representing debtors and creditors in all types of matters, from complex Chapter 11 cases to adversary proceeding litigation, as well as serving as a Chapter 7 trustee for the District of Connecticut, allows her to analyze problems from all angles and develop creative solutions.

She has 13 years of legal experience, including a clerkship for the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Massachusetts. She earned a bachelor’s degree, cum laude, from the University of Connecticut, and graduated magna cum laude from Western New England University School of Law. She is an active member of several bar associations, where she has served in various leadership roles, and serves on the Massachusetts Bankruptcy Court’s Pro Bono Committee and Diversity Task Force. Her admissions include the state of Connecticut, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the U.S. District Court for the Districts of Connecticut and Massachusetts, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit.

O’Connor is routinely called upon by professional organizations to author materials and present on insolvency-related topics. She recently presented on the intersection of real estate and bankruptcy law, the new Subchapter V of Chapter 11, and complex bankruptcy sales for various Massachusetts and Connecticut bar associations. She will be presenting this summer at the ABI Northeast Conference & Consumer Forum. Additionally, she currently co-chairs two annual bankruptcy conferences, one targeting Western and Central Mass. and one serving New England.

Turgeon has more than 21 years of practice experience and is primarily engaged in business litigation and counseling services, including reviewing and preparing discovery and trial strategies in Fitzgerald Law’s Litigation Department. In addition, her concentrations include bankruptcy law representing debtors and trustees before the U.S. Bankruptcy Courts in Massachusetts and Connecticut; commercial evictions; real-estate law representing buyers, sellers, and financial institutions in real-estate transactions; and general civil litigation representing plaintiffs and defendants in district and Superior courts.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a minor in English literature from Western New England University and is also a graduate of Western New England University School of Law. She is appointed to Supreme Judicial Court’s Standing Committee on Lawyer Well-Being and the U.S. Bankruptcy Court’s Local Rules Committee and Pro Bono Advisory Committee.

Turgeon is a board member of the Hampden County Bar Foundation, where she serves as treasure; a board member and past president of the Hampden County Bar Assoc.; and a member of the International Women’s Insolvency & Restructuring Confederation, where she serves as treasurer and was elected at-large director. She also is co-chair of the Western Massachusetts Annual Bankruptcy Symposium.

Her admissions include the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, and the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut. She frequently participates as a panelist in professional legal seminars and continuing-education programs locally and statewide.