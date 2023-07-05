Five Nonprofits Awarded $5,000 in Celebration of Liberty Bank’s 198th Birthday

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — David Glidden, president and CEO of Liberty Bank and president of the Liberty Bank Foundation, announced that the foundation recently awarded five nonprofits with $5,000 each in recognition of the bank’s 198th birthday.

As part of Liberty’s birthday celebration on May 4, the team came up with a creative idea to provide ‘birthday gifts’ in the aggregate amount of $25,000 to five community organizations on behalf of the Liberty Bank Foundation.

Liberty teammates had the opportunity to vote on their favorite charity from a list of three nonprofits in each of the regions the bank serves: Central North, Central South, Eastern, Western, and Massachusetts.

Based on the final vote count, the following five nonprofits received a $5,000 donation from the Liberty Bank Foundation: House of Heroes (Hamden, Conn.), the Boys and Girls Club of Lower Naugatuck Valley, Middlesex Habitat for Humanity, New London Community Meal Center, and the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

“At 198 years old, Liberty is the largest and oldest independent mutual bank in the country. So when we have a birthday celebration like we did on May 4, we always want to include our customers and communities to celebrate with us,” Glidden said. “What better rewarding and engaging way than asking our teammates to vote on the five deserving nonprofits? It made our 198th birthday a special one inside the bank and out in our communities.”