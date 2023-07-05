Basketball Hall of Fame Announces New Board Members

SPRINGFIELD — The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced four new board members. Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, executive director of the National Basketball Players Assoc. Foundation, was named to the board of governors. Delano Media Group Executive Chairman Todd Delano, former NBA head coach and player Vinny Del Negro, and Thomas Tull, chairman of both USIT Fund and Tulco Holdings, were named to the board of trustees.

“We are very pleased to be adding Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, Todd Delano, Vinny Del Negro, and Thomas Tull as board members,” said Jerry Colangelo, board chair of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. “Each new member brings unique perspectives which will be invaluable in supporting the Hall of Fame’s mission to promote and preserve the game.”

Board members serve as ambassadors of the Basketball Hall of Fame while also being responsible for preserving the fundamental mission and financial well-being of the Hall. The board is made up of individuals that work in or have worked in the game, as well as business leaders that have supported the game in Springfield or on a national or global level.

“I look forward to working closely with our new board members,” said John Doleva, president and CEO of the Hall of Fame. “We have a significant amount of investment coming to the Hall over the next few years, and the board’s input and guidance is critical to the success of our organizational goals.”