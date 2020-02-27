Florence Bank Gives $50,000 Grant to YMCA of Greater Springfield

FLORENCE — Florence Bank has pledged $50,000 to the YMCA of Greater Springfield to help fund the new wellness and childcare center that opened at Springfield’s Tower Square on Dec. 5.

The new, state-of-the-art facility includes a 15,000-square-foot education center that serves infants through elementary-school students. Additionally, the facility includes a new, 12,000-square-foot wellness center with premium strength and conditioning equipment in a space that overlooks the city. Community support will also allow the organization to build an endowment fund to ensure fiscal strength for its growing camp programs and facilities.

The YMCA in Springfield, established in 1852, currently serves more than 15,000 members and program participants. In addition to the Springfield-based programs, the YMCA of Greater Springfield operates the Scantic Valley YMCA, Wilbraham Early Learning Center, Stony Brook Acres Camp in Wilbraham, and Camp Weber in West Springfield.

“We are pleased to be able to contribute to the YMCA of Greater Springfield to help the organization continue to fulfill their mission and grow in the center of Springfield,” said Florence Bank President Kevin Day.