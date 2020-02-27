Jasmine Rivera-Boucher Promoted to Director of Adult Foster Care at BFAIR

NORTH ADAMS — Jasmine Rivera-Boucher has been promoted to director of Adult Foster Care (AFC) and Shared Living (SL) services at BFAIR.

The director is responsible for the day-to-day operations of both programs, the development and implementation of the AFC/SL, accreditation, policies, and procedures as well as the fiscal administration of the AFC department. The director ensures that all funders’ regulations are met, which includes oversight of the referral and intake process in collaboration with the Department of Developmental Services, the Department of Mental Health, and other funding and referral sources.

According to Michelle Carleton, vice president of BFAIR’s Residential Services, “Jasmine’s knowledge, energy, and enthusiasm for BFAIR’s AFC and Shared Living services made her the perfect choice for this well-deserved promotion.”

Prior to her promotion from assistant director, Rivera-Boucher worked at the Key Program in Pittsfield and graduated from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts with a degree in psychology. She also holds a degree in gerontology from Maria College and certification as dementia friend trainer.