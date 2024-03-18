Forest Park Zoo to Open 2024 Season on March 30 with Annual Eggstravaganza

SPRINGFIELD — The Zoo in Forest Park will open for the 2024 season on Saturday, March 30 with Eggstravaganza, presented by M&T Bank. The annual, family-friendly event runs from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with final admission at 2 p.m.

Kids are invited to hop along the Bunny Trail, collecting prize-filled eggs at each stop. There will also be crafts, music from DJ Jonny Taylor, animal encounters, and the opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny. Link to Libraries, a nonprofit organization dedicated to distributing new books to children in need, is providing a free book to every child at the event.

“After being closed for five months, Eggstravaganza is the perfect way to kick off the new season,” said Gabry Tyson, assistant executive director of the Zoo in Forest Park. “It’s heartwarming to watch families return to visit the animals they love.”

Pre-registration is required to participate in the Bunny Trail. Registration closes March 27 or when all tickets are sold. Tickets are available at www.forestparkzoo.org/eggs. In the event of severe weather, Eggstravaganza will be moved to Sunday, March 31. If the rain date is not utilized, the Zoo will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 31.

Beginning April 6, the zoo will be open weekends only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with last admission at 3:30, through mid-May. After Mother’s Day, the zoo will move to its daily operating schedule.