Sen. Gomez Applauds Move Toward Pardoning Marijuana Convictions

BOSTON — State Sen. Adam Gomez joined Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll at the State House last week for a criminal-justice-reform announcement related to pardoning those convicted of simple possession of marijuana.

As the governor stated in her address, the pardons will apply to all adult, state-level misdemeanor possession convictions handed down before March 12, removing criminal records that have become a barrier for residents seeking jobs or housing throughout the years.

“I’m thankful to the Healey-Driscoll administration for answering President Biden’s call and issuing pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses,” said Gomez, Senate chair of the Joint Committee on Cannabis Policy. “Eight years ago, Massachusetts residents voted yes on Question 4 to legalize recreational marijuana. Today, we are finally beginning to address historic racial disparities for those affected by marijuana prohibition.”

The proposal will still need the approval of the Governor’s Council before taking effect. If approved, the pardons would take effect immediately, although it may take several months for individual criminal records to be updated.

“As chair of Cannabis Policy, I have worked closely with organizations and community members who’ve advocated for this type of reform, but I’ve also been directly affected when I was charged with a low-level marijuana crime as a teenager,” Gomez said. “I encourage the Governor’s Council to vote favorably on the governor’s recommendation to make this a reality for tens of thousands of individuals across the state.”