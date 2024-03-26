Franklin Community Co-op Hires Outreach and Communications Manager

GREENFIELD — Franklin Community Co-op recently welcomed Caitlin von Schmidt as its new Outreach and Communications manager, effective March 19.

“Caitlin’s time as coordinator of the Greenfield Business Association and in the Mayor’s Office at the city of Greenfield sets her up beautifully to succeed in her new position, and we’re excited to have her on board,” co-op General Manager John Williams said. “We’re happy to have her as the newest member of our successful team.”

Williams also thanked Amy Britt for her time in the position as she moves on to other opportunities.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Franklin Community Co-op family,” von Schmidt said. “The co-op is a beloved establishment, and its role as an anchor business and vital community member can’t be overstated. In addition, I’m thrilled to be involved at such an important time, with the expansion into the Wilson’s building on the horizon.”