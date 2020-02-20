Top Page Banner

Free Legal Help Hotline Slated for Feb. 27

SPRINGFIELD — The Hampden County Bar Assoc. will hold a Legal Help Hotline in conjunction with Western New England University School of Law on Thursday, Feb. 27 from 4 to 7 p.m.

The volunteers will provide legal advice on a variety of topics, including divorce and family law, bankruptcy, business, landlord/tenant matters, and real estate. Spanish-speaking attorneys will be available. Individuals needing advice should call (413) 796-2057 to speak to a volunteer.

