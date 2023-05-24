Freedom Credit Union Announces Free Community Shred Day on June 3

SPRINGFIELD — Freedom Credit Union will once again offer the opportunity for Western Mass. residents to securely purge unwanted paperwork.

In cooperation with PROSHRED Springfield, Freedom is offering its free Community Shred Day at two of its branches on Saturday, June 3: from 9 to 10 a.m. at 58 Union St., West Springfield; and from 11 a.m. to noon at 959 Springfield St., Feeding Hills.

The public is invited to bring old bills, bank statements, tax returns, and other sensitive documents for free, quick, and secure on-site shredding.

Members and non-members alike may bring up to five file boxes or paper bags (per vehicle) to the events. There is no charge for this service.