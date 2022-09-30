Freedom Credit Union Announces Free Fall Community Shred Day on Oct. 15

SPRINGFIELD — Freedom Credit Union will once again offer the opportunity for Western Mass. residents to securely purge unwanted paperwork. In cooperation with PROSHRED Springfield, Freedom is offering a free Community Shred Day on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at its 74 Main St., Greenfield branch.

The public is invited to bring old bills, bank statements, tax returns, and other sensitive documents for free, quick, and secure on-site shredding. Members and non-members alike may bring up to five file boxes or paper bags per vehicle to the event. There is no charge for this service.