BusinessTalk with Peter Rosskothen
We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.
Episode 76: August 23, 2021
George O’Brien interviews Peter Rosskothen
BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien has a lively discussion with Peter Rosskothen, owner of the Log Cabin Banquet & meeting House, the Delaney House restaurant, and other hospitality-related businesses. The two talk about the changing numbers when it comes to the pandemic, the emergence of the Delta variant, and what all this could mean for businesses already facing a number of challenges as they seek a return to something approaching normal. It’s must listening so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local.