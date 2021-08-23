BusinessTalk with Peter Rosskothen

BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien has a lively discussion with Peter Rosskothen, owner of the Log Cabin Banquet & meeting House, the Delaney House restaurant, and other hospitality-related businesses. The two talk about the changing numbers when it comes to the pandemic, the emergence of the Delta variant, and what all this could mean for businesses already facing a number of challenges as they seek a return to something approaching normal. It’s must listening so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local.

https://businesswest.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/BIZ-WEST-EPISODE-76.mp3