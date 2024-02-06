Friends of Children Inc. Announces New Leadership

NORTHAMPTON — Friends of Children Inc. (FOC) announced it has appointed new leadership at the organization beginning Feb. 1.

Debi Belkin, MSW, LICSW and Sarah Segura, MSW, LCSW will be the new co-executive directors of the nonprofit organization that works to support children and young adults whose lives have been affected by the child-welfare system. Belkin and Segura are both current employees of the organization.

“After a long search process and evaluation of the needs of Friends of Children, the board is very excited to endorse this new leadership model,” said Jo-anne Vanin, president of the board of Friends of Children Inc. “With the appointment of Debi and Sarah, we have the benefits of Debi’s extensive knowledge and professional experience coupled with Sarah’s new perspective, energy, and commitment to serving our children and families.”

Belkin has more than 40 years of experience advocating for court-involved children and adolescents in Massachusetts, including more than 30 years as a supervisor at the Department of Children and Families. She has most recently been the director of Programs at FOC.

Segura has been with FOC since 2021, sharing her experience in advocacy, case management, and program development, as well as a passion for working with individuals and families of diverse cultural backgrounds. She has most recently been the CASA program manager at FOC.

This new co-directorship comes after the organization’s founder, Jane Lyons, retired in July 2023.