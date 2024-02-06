Berkshire Bank Foundation Announces Nearly $2.5 Million in Philanthropy in 2023

BOSTON — Berkshire Bank announced that nearly $2.5 million in philanthropic investments were provided from its foundation in 2023 to support more than 500 nonprofit organizations. During the fourth quarter, more than $642,000 in grants and scholarships were awarded to foster upward economic mobility, support overall well-being, and enhance opportunities for individual success in the communities the bank serves.

During 2023, more than 500 local nonprofits received grants to assist with a range of critical projects in the areas of health and wellness, housing, food insecurity, and economic enrichment. The Berkshire Bank Foundation is committed to supporting programs that work toward providing equitable opportunities for economic prosperity. In addition, it supports programs that align with Berkshire Bank’s Center for Women, Wellness, and Wealth.

“The foundation is inspired by many nonprofits making a daily impact,” said Lori Gazzillo Kiely, director of the Berkshire Bank Foundation. “We are proud to contribute to those in need and help organizations providing vital services to the communities that Berkshire Bank serves.”