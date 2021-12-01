Frontier Airlines Introduces New, Non-stop Service from Bradley to Cancun, San Juan

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) announced the debut of new, non-stop service from Bradley International Airport to Cancun, Mexico and San Juan, Puerto Rico on Frontier Airlines.

“We’re thrilled to grow Frontier’s Hartford network with new, non-stop flights to Cancun and San Juan beginning in February 2022,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of Commercial at Frontier Airlines. “Frontier now offers seven non-stop routes from Bradley International Airport, and we look forward to welcoming Hartford-area residents to sunny Mexico and Puerto Rico for unforgettable vacations in winter 2022 and beyond.”

The service to Cancun International Airport will commence on Feb. 17 and will operate seasonally, three times a week. The service to San Juan Airport will commence on Feb. 18 and will operate year-round, three times a week. To view flight times and booking options, visit www.flyfrontier.com.

In addition to the service to Cancun and San Juan, Frontier offers non-stop service from Bradley to Atlanta, Denver, Miami, Orlando, and Raleigh-Durham. The airline has been operating at Bradley since 2018.

“We are delighted to offer our passengers more options to travel conveniently and affordably to Cancun and San Juan,” said Kevin Dillon, executive director of the CAA. “Attracting new non-stop flights is a top priority, and in the competitive route-development market, we thank Frontier Airlines for their continued partnership. Since their debut at Bradley International Airport only three years ago, we’ve welcomed their impressive expansion. The addition of these new flights builds on that growth and gives an exciting boost to our route network.”