Work Opportunity Center Selects Mary Akers as New Executive Director

AGAWAM — The board of directors of Work Opportunity Center Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping individuals with developmental disabilities obtain employment in the community and promoting social inclusion, has appointed Mary Akers as its new executive director. Akers replaces long-term Executive Director Robert MacDonald, who retired after 40 years.

Following a 15-year career at American International College, where she served as associate athletic director and senior woman administrator, Akers joined Work Opportunity Center as its first assistant executive director in February 2015. She has held the position of interim executive director since January 2021.

“I have been privileged to work under the direction of Mr. MacDonald and feel honored to be given the opportunity to carry on his legacy of providing excellent, personalized services to our program participants,” she said.

Akers holds an associate degree in business management from Elizabethtown Community College, and she received both her bachelor’s degree in business and MBA from American International College.