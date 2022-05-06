Gary Rome Hyundai to Host 25th Anniversary Reception on May 13  

HOLYOKE — Gary Rome Hyundai will host a 25th Anniversary celebration event on May 13 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the dealership’s showroom located at 150 Whiting Farms Road in Holyoke. Media is invited to attend.

The evening will include entertainment, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and desserts as well as valet parking service for all guests. Political strategist Anthony Cignoli, President of A.L. Cignoli Company, will emcee the event, and local politicians will present proclamations to Gary Rome, president of Gary Rome Hyundai. The dignitaries will include State Sen. John Velis, State Rep. Patricia Duffy, Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia, Holyoke city councilors, and Robert O’Koniewski, Executive Vice President of the Mass. State Automobile Dealers Assoc., among others. Executives from Hyundai Motor America will also be in attendance and will be making two charitable donations on Gary Rome Hyundai’s behalf in honor of the dealership’s anniversary. Brandon Ramirez, director, and Michelle Karajelian, manager, of Hyundai’s Corporate Social Responsibility and External Relations division will present a $10,000 check to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts and a $5,000 check to Holyoke Community College’s Thrive Food Pantry. Jillian Morgan, director of Philanthropy, and Cheyenne Burnham, Public Engagement manager, both of the Food Bank, will be in attendance to accept their check. From Holyoke Community College, Christina Royal, president, and Amanda Sbriscia, vice president of Institutional Advancement, will be present to accept their check.

“I am beyond grateful that the community has driven with us for 25 years and I am thrilled to celebrate this milestone with everyone on May 13,” said Rome. “As the owner, I receive lots of recognition and many accolades for the dealership’s performance and achievements, but it’s truly the staff at Gary Rome Hyundai that deserves the recognition and accolades; the staff that shows up to work every day and goes above and beyond to make Gary Rome Hyundai the exemplary dealership that it has become over 25 years. I would not be celebrating this milestone without them, and without the support of the Western Mass community. I am most thankful.”