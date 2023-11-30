Gary Rome Hyundai to Host Toy Drive, Pictures with Santa & Mrs. Claus

HOLYOKE — Gary Rome Hyundai has partnered with local comedian Jess Miller of Funnyraising Comedy Shows and OMG! Comedy Shows to host a toy drive for foster children.

The Stuff the Trunk toy drive is being held at Gary Rome Hyundai, located at 150 Whiting Farms Road in Holyoke, through Sunday, Dec. 10.

“This is our first year partnering with Gary Rome but the 10th year for our annual toy drive for foster kids in Western Mass.,” Miller said. “We started in 2013 at the Huke Lau and have been doing comedy shows every year since. This year, due to all of the economic hardships people are facing, especially foster families and children in need, we wanted to reach more than just an adult audience and provide a way to get kids involved. We greatly appreciate Gary Rome Hyundai’s involvement this year, as well as other local area businesses, and hope we are able, through a combined effort, to get toys to over 3,000 local kids.”

Toys can be dropped off at Gary Rome Hyundai showroom during regular business hours: Monday to Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition to the toy drive, the dealership will host a visit with Santa & Mrs. Claus on Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Families are encouraged to attend to meet the merry couple, take pictures, and help foster children. To keep costs low, it is suggested that guests use cell phones to take pictures or bring a camera. Suggested donation: $10 or one new, unwrapped toy.

One ticket is good for one family picture (no individual pictures will be taken without an additional ticket). Spots are limited. Register by clicking here.