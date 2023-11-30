T-Birds Foundation Donates More Than $10,000 to Lewiston, Maine

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Thunderbirds announced that, through the T-Birds Charitable Foundation, a donation of $10,650 will be made directly to those impacted by the tragic events of Oct. 25 in Lewiston, Maine.

Prior to their games on Nov. 3-4, Thunderbirds players warmed up in Maine Mariners jerseys to show solidarity with their New England neighbors to the north in the aftermath of the shooting that resulted in the loss of 18 lives.

“Seeing the Thunderbirds hit the ice with Mariners jerseys was such a heartwarming gesture in itself, but for the organization to be able to raise so much for the Lewiston community really is remarkable,” Maine Mariners President and Governor Adam Goldberg said. “Thank you to the AHL, the Thunderbirds organization, and to the Springfield fans for being so selfless and compassionate.”

Jerseys worn during the warmups were auctioned online as a fundraiser, and the T-Birds’ 50-50 raffle proceeds from that weekend also were included in the donation to the Maine Community Fund’s Lewiston-Auburn Area Response Fund.

“We are deeply moved by our community and our fans’ support in stepping up for a cause far greater than hockey,” Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa said. “Nothing can replace the cost of innocent lives, but we hope this gesture allows the families a chance to see that all of New England is in their corner. We continue to send our deepest sympathies and best wishes to the victims’ families and friends.”