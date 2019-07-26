GCAi’s Darcy Fortune Wins Ad Club Creative Award

SPRINGFIELD — The Ad Club of Western Massachusetts recently recognized The Innovation Series with an award in the Video Series category.

The Innovation Series is a documentary-style video series produced by Darcy Fortune, producer for Garvey Communication Associates Inc., for PeoplesBank. The series explored Valley Venture Mentors and some of its more unique entrepreneurial teams. The series was hosted by Matthew Bannister, first vice president of Marketing and Innovation for PeoplesBank.

“We have worked with PeoplesBank for a long time and knew that they were themselves an innovator,” noted Fortune. “We also helped Valley Venture Mentors get up and running as well as secure its first solid funding. So, we knew critical elements of each of their innovation stories and thought we had the makings of an interesting series.”

According to the bank’s website, the Innovation Series was designed and produced with the belief that PeoplesBank can not only be innovative, but help inspire innovation as well. Over the course of six episodes, Bannister interviewed innovation influencers and startup founders to glean specific ‘how to’ suggestions as well as ‘what to avoid’ advice.

The series garnered considerable media attention with feature stories appearing in BusinessWest and several other area media outlets, as well as a sizable viewing audience. GCAi also distributed the Innovation Series through social media channels where it accumulated almost 400,000 total impressions, 100,000 engagement actions, and 90,000 video views at the time of the award.

Fortune’s team included GCAi’s John Garvey as producer, Mary Shea as project manager, and James Garvey as digital dissemination manager. Matthew Derderian served as director of photography.

Fortune is an experienced media professional and video producer having served on assignment desks for both ABC and FOX News affiliates and who has developed videos and animations for GCAi clients including Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists, Cape Cod Cooperative Bank, MP CPAs, PeoplesBank, Peter Pan Bus Lines, and Winchester Savings Bank. She also just released two new pro bono videos for The Children’s Study Home and Wild Care of Cape Cod.

The Innovation Series videos can be viewed at: https://www.bankatpeoples.com/innovation