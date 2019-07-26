PIP in East Longmeadow Receives Franchise Top 10 Award

EAST LONGMEADOW — PIP in East Longmeadow recently received a Top 10 Sales Volume award recognizing the business as one of the top 10 in the entire PIP franchise network. The award is based on 2018 annual sales revenue and was announced at the annual PIP Convention, staged July 17-20, at the Grand Hyatt San Antonio in Texas.

PIP in East Longmeadow is owned by Michael and Vicki Tarby and Bob and Claudia Pelzek.

“Our top 10 franchisees are innovators who set an example of excellence for the entire network,” said Richard Lowe, president and COO of Franchise Services Inc., parent company of PIP. “They adopt new products and services to consistently fulfill their customers’ needs and they deliver exceptional customer service. I congratulate Michael, Vicki, Bob, and Claudia for this outstanding achievement.”

PIP is a marketing, signs, and print provider that specializes in the creation and execution of growth-oriented solutions for small- to medium-sized businesses.