Girl Scouts Launch First Green Is The New Black Gala 

HOLYOKE — Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts announced the inaugural Green Is The New Black gala to take place on June 10, 2022 at the Springfield Country Club.

Green is the New Black is an opportunity to mingle, sip on a Girl Scout Cookie inspired cocktail, enjoy dinner, dancing, and embrace the Girl Scout spirit of fun, friendship, and new adventure. All attendees are encouraged to dress to impress in their best green semi-formal to formal dress wear as memories will be captured at the photo booth.

“We are excited to host this inaugural gala as not only a fundraising initiative — it is the chance to gather with like-minded professionals who understand how important girl leadership development is in our communities”, said Pattie Hallberg, CEO for the Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts.

The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m.. Tickets are $125 each and are available at gscwm.org or by calling (413) 584-2602. All proceeds benefit Girl Scouts and their continuing efforts to provide innovative programs and vital support to girls in grades K-12 throughout central and western Massachusetts. Purchasing a ticket is an affirmation that you are fully vaccinated.

Sponsors include: TD Bank, HEARD Strategy & Storytelling, Peoples Bank, Wolf & Co., Monson Savings Bank, Peoples United Bank, Health New England, Springfield Thunderbirds, Easthampton Savings Bank, Country Bank, Fallon Health and USI Insurance.

For more information about the event or sponsor opportunities contact Jamie Mahon, [email protected] or (413) 584-2602, ext.4037