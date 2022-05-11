Amherst Extends Digital Info Sign Pilot for Second Year 

AMHERST — The town of Amherst partnered this spring with the UMassFive College Federal Credit Union (UMassFive), the Amherst Business Improvement District, and the Amherst Area Chamber to extend its pilot of three solar powered digital information signs in the downtown Amherst area. The partnership ushered in a fresh look for the signs by highlighting local business information and featuring the new What’s Next? Greater Amherst destination campaign.

The signs are powered by Massachusetts based company Soofa, and feature a neighborhood newsfeed for all including real time and emergency information from the town, transit information, and local news and events all through a zero-emission, minimal impact technology.

“UMassFive strengthened this partnership by adding its sponsorship of the signs this year, which allowed us to highlight our What’s Next? destination campaign marketing — creating the best possible experience for visitors, community members, students and alumni alike,” said Amherst Area Chamber Executive Director Claudia Pazmany.

Amherst Communications Director Brianna Sunryd added, “the town was pleased to be able to extend this service for the community, while at the same time supporting local businesses and regional tourism with the What’s Next? campaign. Our partnership with UMassFive assisted us in our efforts to continue the program affordably and offer a visual boost to the Amherst BID and Chamber’s hard work.”

UMassFive’s vice president of Marketing Craig Boivin stated, “The Credit Union is thrilled to support the Town of Amherst and Amherst Area Chamber in leveraging 100% solar-powered electronic displays in the downtown area to better communicate local events and resources, and to help promote our local businesses. We’re a financial institution that’s committed to sustainability, so helping our communities finance and embrace green technologies — especially in public spaces where everyone can benefit — is a natural fit for us.”