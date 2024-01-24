Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts Announces New CEO

HOLYOKE, WORCESTER — Following an extensive and thorough search process, Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts announced the appointment of Theresa Lynn as its new CEO.

Lynn brings a wealth of experience in nonprofit leadership, having most recently served as senior vice president of the United Way of Central Massachusetts, where she focused on fundraising, communications, and some large grant-making opportunities. Her dedication to community engagement is evident through her roles as executive director for Back on My Feet, addressing homelessness and job insecurity in Boston, and executive director for ReadBoston for 14 years. She currently serves as a board member for the Worcester Education Collaborative and BioBuilder Education Foundation.

“I’ve long been a fan of Girl Scouts’ legacy experiences — from outdoor adventure to the iconic cookie program — and an admirer of the cutting-edge STEM initiatives that create one-of-a-kind experiences,” Lynn said. “I’m thrilled for the opportunity to join Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts and work alongside the staff, adult volunteers, and community supporters who are deeply committed to serving today’s members in exciting, future-focused ways, because the need for female leadership has never been greater.”

Lynn holds a master of public administration degree from the Harvard Kennedy School, an MBA from Boston University, and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the College of Holy Cross. Her contributions in the community have been recognized by the Boston Celtics, who presented her with a Heroes Among Us award, and by the Boston Business Journal, which acknowledged her as a Top 40 Under 40 leader in Boston.

“We are so proud to welcome Theresa to the Girl Scouts family,” said Nicole Messier, GSCWM board chair. “Her proven leadership, innovative vision, and unwavering commitment to empowering young people align seamlessly with the values that define our organization. We are confident that, under her guidance, GSCWM will continue to thrive and inspire the next generation of leaders.

“We’re thankful to the search committee for their diligence in selecting a leader who shares our commitment to fostering a supportive and empowering environment for the members we serve,” Messier continued. “We look forward to the positive impact Theresa will undoubtedly make as she leads us in fulfilling our mission of developing girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place.”