Greenfield Cooperative Bank Commits $10,000 to Victoria Bismark Farm Project

GREENFIELD — Greenfield Cooperative Bank (GCB) announced a $10,000 sponsorship of Habitat for Humanity’s Victoria Bismark Farm project. This initiative will see the construction of three single-family homes on Burts Pit Road in Northampton, which will be built by hundreds of community volunteers alongside three future homebuyers with low income.

“At Greenfield Cooperative Bank, we believe in the power of homeownership to build strong communities,” said Tony Worden, president and CEO of GCB. “The Victoria Bismark Farm project embodies this principle perfectly, offering families a chance to achieve stability, prosperity, and a sense of belonging within the Northampton community.”

Jane Wolfe, executive vice president of Residential Lending, added that “we are honored to contribute to this impactful project and look forward to witnessing the positive transformation it will bring to these families and the neighborhood.”

The Victoria Bismark Farm project aligns with GCB’s core values of community engagement and financial empowerment. By sponsoring this project, GCB hopes to make a lasting difference in the lives of local families while demonstrating its dedication to building a brighter future for Western Mass.

“The housing crisis is real and happening now. Habitat’s response can only succeed with the help of strong community partners,” said Megan McDonough, executive director of Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity. “We are grateful to Greenfield and Northampton Cooperative Bank for joining us in creating three opportunities for affordable homeownership for local families with low incomes who are ready to make their dreams of owning a home a reality.”