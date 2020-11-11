Girls Inc. of the Valley Receives Donation from Junior League of Greater Springfield

HOLYOKE — Girls Inc. of the Valley received a donation of 90 backpacks for their elementary-school girls from the Junior League of Greater Springfield (JLGS).

Girls Inc. of the Valley aims to inspire all girls to see themselves as leaders with the skills and capabilities to improve and influence their local communities. This donation from JLGS, a nonprofit organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, allows both organizations to accomplish their missions.

The Junior League of Greater Springfield is committed to the promotion of literacy and serving women and children in the community. With the backpack-donation project, its volunteers recognized an urgent need for the girls of the Pioneer Valley and jumped into service, Assistant Treasurer Jaime Margolis said. “It has never been more important to us to help lift and support young women in our community. We hope to continue to build on the relationship between Girls Inc. of the Valley and Junior League of Greater Springfield for a long time to come.”

JLGS aims to improve the lives of children and families in the community by collaborating with other organizations to assist families in need and to promote literacy and education. This directly aligns with the mission of Girls Inc. of the Valley, helping both parties accomplish their goals.