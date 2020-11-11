STCC’s ‘Heart of a Father’ Virtual Event to Examine Relationships

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) will host a virtual event that explores gender stereotypes and healthy relationships on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. Titled “The Heart of a Father,” the Zoom event is free and open to the public. Register and find more information at stcc.io/heart.

Thursday’s event is the second in a three-part series created this fall to engage men in important conversations that impact communities of color as well as provide a space to connect male students with leaders in the community, said Vonetta Lightfoot, Multicultural Affairs operation manager at STCC.

Lightfoot and Cynthia Breunig, Violence Prevention coordinator at STCC, created the series. Thursday’s event will feature a moderated discussion with each panelist followed by a dialogue with the audience.

Some of the panelists in the series include M. Quentin Williams, author, educator, international speaker, former FBI agent, former federal prosecutor, and former NFL and NBA executive; and Kevin Powell, author, activist, writer, and entrepreneur.

The final event in the series, “Black and Blue: A Dialogue on Police Violence and Men of Color,” is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m.