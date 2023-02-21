Gov. Healey to Keynote Springfield Regional Chamber’s Outlook 2023

SPRINGFIELD — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey will keynote the Springfield Regional Chamber’s premier legislative and economic forecasting event of the year on Friday, March 10 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Taking place in Exhibition Hall at the MassMutual Center, Outlook brings together business leaders and local, state, and federal policymakers to discuss this year’s economic outlook. This will be the first in-person Outlook event since 2020.

Along with Healey, Outlook will feature a diverse lineup of speakers, with more presenters being announced within the coming weeks.

“We are thrilled to gather in-person for Outlook 2023 and welcome Governor Healey to our region. This is an exciting opportunity to network with business leaders, learn and prepare for this year’s economic forecast, and debut our 2023 legislative agenda,” Springfield Regional Chamber President Diana Szynal said. “This agenda outlines the chamber’s advocacy priorities to strengthen business competitiveness, lower business costs, and build a prosperous future for Greater Springfield. We want to thank Governor Healey for her participation in this event, along with our generous sponsors who are committed to seeing our community flourish and grow.”

Tickets for Outlook 2023 cost $75 for Springfield Regional Chamber members and $100 for general admission. The registration deadline is March 6. Reserved tables of 10 are available.

Click here to register. For additional information, email [email protected] or call (413) 755-1309.