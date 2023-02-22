Tickets Available for Difference Makers Gala on April 27

SPRINGFIELD — The 15th annual Difference Makers Gala will be held at the Log Cabin in Holyoke on Thursday, April 27. Since 2009, BusinessWest has been recognizing the work of individuals, groups, businesses, and institutions through this recognition program.

The 2023 Difference Makers were announced, and their stories told, in the Feb. 20 issue of BusinessWest and at businesswest.com. They are: Nathan Costa, president, Springfield Thunderbirds; Steven and Jean Graham, owners, Toner Plastics Group; Helix Human Services (formerly the Children’s Study Home); Burns Maxey, board president, CitySpace; Claudia Pazmany, executive director, Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce, and Gabrielle Gould, executive director, Amherst Business Improvement District; Gary Rome, president and CEO, Gary Rome Auto Group; Springfield Ballers; and Henry Thomas, president and CEO, Urban League of Springfield.

Tickets to the gala cost $85 each, and tables of 10-12 are available. To purchase tickets, visit businesswest.com/difference-makers. Partner sponsors for this year’s program include Burkhart Pizzanelli P.C., the Royal Law Firm, TommyCar Auto Group, and Westfield Bank.