Greater Northampton Chamber Announces New Gift-card Kiosk

NORTHAMPTON — The Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce has installed a new, state-of-the-art gift-card kiosk on the second floor of Thornes Marketplace in downtown Northampton. The kiosk allows shoppers to buy a Northampton Gift Card or check the balance on an existing card any time Thornes is open to the public.

The Northampton Gift Card program, which has been celebrating its 15th anniversary all year long, enables card holders to redeem their cards at more than 70 participating restaurants, retailers, salons, and other services throughout the Great Northampton area. Since its inception, the program has infused almost $5 million into the local economy.

The new self-service kiosk at Thornes is the latest investment and replaced the previous machine, which was at least 12 years old. Another big investment in the program earlier this year was Keiter Corporation’s $10,000 donation and the ‘Keiter Card’ promotion that allowed shoppers to buy a $50 gift card for just $25. Also, nearly two dozen new merchants have joined the program as part of this year’s anniversary celebration.

“The Northampton Gift Card program has always been the perfect way to keep our local dollars local, and we’re happy to make the purchasing process even smoother with our new kiosk,” said Vince Jackson, executive director of the chamber.

In addition to using the new kiosk, shoppers can purchase the Northampton Gift Card online at northamptongiftcard.com, by phone at (413) 584-1900, or in person at the chamber offices at 99 Pleasant St., Northampton (9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday). Current sponsors of the Northampton Gift Card program are PeoplesBank and Coca-Cola.