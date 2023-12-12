Greenfield Cooperative Bank Promotes Erin Cleary to Branch Manager

GREENFIELD — Greenfield Cooperative Bank announced the promotion of Erin Cleary to branch manager of its South Hadley branch.

Cleary joined Greenfield Cooperative Bank in August 2022 as a teller and quickly earned a promotion to head teller four months later. This past July, she was named assistant manager. She attended Greenfield Community College.

“We are very pleased with Erin’s impressive growth within our organization,” said Tony Worden, the bank’s president and CEO. “Her ability to connect with customers makes her the ideal candidate to lead our South Hadley branch. We are confident that she will continue to be a valuable asset to our team.”

Cleary’s promotion is a reflection of the bank’s commitment to investing in its employees and fostering career growth from within. The bank recognizes the importance of having local leaders who understand the needs of their communities.