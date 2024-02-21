Greenfield Cooperative Bank Welcomes Jacqueline Charron

GREENFIELD — Greenfield Cooperative Bank announced the appointment of Jacqueline (Jackie) Charron as its new senior vice president of Strategy & Implementation.

Charron brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this role. With nearly 40 years in the banking industry, she possesses a track record of leadership and innovation.

“Jackie’s extensive knowledge and proven ability to navigate complex transitions will make her an invaluable asset as we prepare for the upcoming regulatory changes to the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA),” said Tony Worden, president and CEO of Greenfield Cooperative Bank. “We welcome her insight as we continue to strengthen our commitment to our communities.”

Charron’s focus will be on navigating the evolving CRA landscape and ensuring the bank thrives under the new regulations. Additionally, she will lend her support across various initiatives within the bank. Her deep understanding of the banking industry is expected to be instrumental in driving the bank’s continued success and reaffirming its commitment to its customers and communities.