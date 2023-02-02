Greenfield Provides Update, Seeks Input on Main Street Redesign

GREENFIELD — Members of the Greenfield community are invited to learn more about and share their input on redesign plans for Main Street on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the John Zon Community Center (snow date Feb. 21, same time).

The city is hosting its first of two community workshops on the curb-to-curb configuration of Main Street, including upgrades to pedestrian, bicycle, and transit accommodations, as it works with Fuss & O’Neill to develop design plans for a complete street rehabilitation. This effort follows Greenfield’s Complete Streets Prioritization Plan adopted in 2017 and its 2014 Master Plan: Sustainable Greenfield.

The workshop will also address how the redesign will promote safety at state-identified pedestrian and bicycle-crash clusters, upgrade infrastructure, and improve the intersection of Main and High streets for the safety of all travel modes.

The focus of this first meeting is to gather input from the public before design concepts are developed. A second community workshop will be scheduled in June to present design-concept plans and gather feedback before completing the 25% design for MasssDOT review.

“If you have ideas about the configuration of parking, crosswalks, or bicycle lanes on Main Street, now is the time to weigh in, so that feedback can be included in the design process,” Mayor Roxann Wedegartner said. “Though we’re working toward the 25% design, the time to voice your ideas is now because many key decisions are made in this stage before MassDOT begins its review.”

Wedegartner has appropriated $288,900 in capital funds for engineering and design of the project, which begins 100 feet to the east of Colrain Street and ends at High Street. Construction cost is projected at $7.78 million, funded by the state and federal governments. The project is on track to be included in MassDOT’s Transportation Improvement Program, and construction is slated to begin as early as fall 2026.