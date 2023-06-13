Greenfield Public Library Announces Anna Bognolo as New Library Director

GREENFIELD — Anna Bognolo will serve as the Greenfield Public Library’s new library director beginning July 10. She is taking over for Ellen Boyer, who is retiring after leading the library since February 2012.

Bognolo earned her bachelor’s degree, three master’s degrees, and a post-graduate diploma while attending the University of Rochester, the University of Toronto, the Courtauld Institute of Art in London, the Scuola Vaticana di Biblioteconomia in Rome, and Simmons University in Boston. Prior to entering the field of librarianship, she worked for Christie’s Auctioneers in London and Rome.

She then spent much of her career in library services, working for nearly a decade at Springfield Technical Community College as the reference outreach and technical services librarian. In that role, she developed a sound knowledge of the Central and Western Massachusetts Automated Resource Sharing consortium’s inner workings and the services it provides to member libraries.

In September 2017, Bognolo was named library and archive director at Eaglebrook School in Deerfield. She oversaw the day-to-day operation of the library, provided instructional support to students and teachers, and led the expansion of the school’s archive. She has also worked as a substitute librarian at the Jones Library in Amherst and the Greenfield Public Library, as well as in a part-time capacity at the Boyden Library of Deerfield Academy.

In addition, Bognolo remains actively engaged in community affairs. She is president of the Massachusetts Library System’s executive board and participates in local service organizations, including the Franklin County Community Meals Program and the Great Falls Books Through Bars program.

“I am honored to have been selected to serve as the director of the Greenfield Public Library and thrilled to be able to serve the community of Greenfield in this role,” Bognolo said. “I strongly believe that libraries are essential components of thriving communities, and I look forward to working with the staff, board, and community to continue the Greenfield Public Library’s great work and to create a vision for how the library can best serve and adapt to the growth and changes in Greenfield and Franklin County.”