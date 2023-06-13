1Berkshire Announces Two Staff Promotions

PITTSFIELD — 1Berkshire announced the promotions of staff members Benjamin Lamb and Kristen Harrington in recognition of their achievements, contributions, and dedication to the organization and its initiatives throughout Berkshire County.

Lamb has been promoted to vice president of Economic Development. This promotion follows five years of work helping to build the economic-development team and expand the 1Berkshire footprint of activities and overall work. Hired in 2018 as the Economic Development projects manager, he was promoted to director of Economic Development a short time later. In his new position, Lamb will continue to lead and expand the outreach of 1Berkshire through its economic development in Berkshire County.

Harrington has been promoted to Finance & Administration coordinator, a title that reflects her new responsibilities in accounting and internal operations and as property liaison. Previously, she functioned as the accounting specialist for 1Berkshire, a position she had held since 2019. She joined the Berkshire Visitors Bureau as a finance associate in 2015, and a year later, in a merger resulting in the creation of 1Berkshire, Harrington was named accounting associate.

“Our success as an organization is dependent upon the commitment, talent, and passion of our team members,” said Jonathan Butler, president and CEO of 1Berkshire. “Kristen and Ben are strong examples of the best we have to offer at 1Berkshire. Both have been with the organization for many years and have consistently demonstrated a selfless approach to helping the Berkshires become a stronger community.”