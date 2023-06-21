Greenfield Skate Park to Celebrate Grand Opening Today

GREENFIELD — The Greenfield Recreation Department announced the grand opening of the city’s new skate park at 71 Chapman St. today, June 21. The 10,000-square-foot park, designed by Pillar Design and constructed by Mountain View Landscapes with Artisan Skateparks, enjoyed its soft opening on May 26.

The celebration takes place from 4 to 7 p.m. in conjunction with National Go Skateboarding Day. It honors the completion of Greenfield’s latest recreational destination.

“The park has been open just a few short weeks, and it is already clear how important of an asset it is to the community,” Recreation Director Christy Moore said. “Ever since opening, the park has been a constant hub of activity and a destination for boarders, bike riders, scooters, and rollerbladers of all ages. The park is always in use.”

The grand opening will feature open skate, DJ Lazer Chicken, the local band Big Destiny, public speakers, an ollie contest, vendors, food, and giveaways.

Community organizations will be active throughout the festivities. The Kiwanis Club of Greenfield is distributing free helmets. Greenfield Garden Cinemas will be on site with popcorn and pizza promoting the upcoming release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which features everyone’s favorite skateboarding turtles. The Literacy Project will host an ollie contest. The Recreation Department will be selling commemorative skate-park shirts and hats. Local food and ice-cream vendors will be selling their offerings. Bicycle World, Outer Limits Cycles, and Theory Skateshop will be present with skate gear. In addition, several other local businesses and organizations are set to participate in the event.