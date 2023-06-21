Girls Inc. of the Valley to Celebrate First Day of Programming on June 26

HOLYOKE — Girls Inc. of the Valley will host its first day of programming at its new location in Holyoke on Monday, June 26, starting at 7:30 a.m. The organization has worked toward the opening of its new location at 480 Hampden St. for more than five years and is proud to host not only the first day of programming, but also two different age cohorts of a three-week-long summer camp, Artists in Action.

Girls Inc. of the Valley launched its campaign back in 2018 with a mission to expand the organization’s physical footprint and establish a permanent headquarters in Holyoke, allowing it to serve a larger community.

Corporate partners from PeoplesBank and AXiA Insurance, along with Girls Inc. of the Valley board members and staff, will attend the first day of programming to cheer the girls on. Their “future’s so bright” that youth attending will receive a branded pair of Girls Inc. sunglasses as they are welcomed in.

Rising sixth- and seventh-graders can participate in three weeks of art workshops, field trips, and fun outdoors activities during Artists in Action, from July 24 through Aug. 11. The purpose of this summer camp is to provide a place for girls to create impactful art through mural painting, photography, performance art, yarn art, and more.

“Dozens and dozens of people have worked so hard for the past five years to make this moment a reality,” said Suzanne Parker, executive director of Girls Inc. of the Valley. “We cannot wait to see the look on the participants’ faces as they enter our new program home for the very first time. This is a space they deserve where they can continue to grow and thrive.”