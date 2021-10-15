GSCVB Launches Downtown Springfield App

SPRINGFIELD — The Greater Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau (GSCVB) has launched the Downtown Springfield Check-in Challenge, a new program that aims to highlight the attractions and restaurants adjacent to the MassMutual Center for convention attendees and anyone else visiting Springfield.

The passport is a free program that visitors and even locals can sign up for. With more than 17 local businesses included within the passport, it showcases the best of Downtown Springfield in an easy, mobile-friendly way.

“Conventions are coming back to the MassMutual Center this fall, and we want to make sure these attendees can find all of the great dining options and attractions located just blocks away from the convention center,” GSCVB President Mary Kay Wydra said.

The GSCVB has partnered with a well-known technology company in the travel space, Bandwango, which aims to support free and paid experiences created by destinations and marketed to visitors and locals. Using this technology, the GSCVB began working alongside local businesses to get their offerings loaded into the Downtown Springfield Check-in Challenge.

Visitors and locals will now be able to visit a dedicated mobile passport landing page where they can sign up for the Downtown Springfield Check-in Challenge by providing their name, e-mail address, and mobile phone number. A link is then sent to their mobile phone, which opens the passport and directs the user to add the button icon to their home screen, where they can access it any time.

Once the visitor has checked into three locations, they will automatically win a pair of Springfield City of First socks designed by local small business Upscale Socks.

Merchant onboarding is still in progress. Any business wishing to be a part of the pass by becoming a GSCVB member can contact GSCVB Vice President of Sales Alicia Szenda at [email protected]com. The Downtown Springfield Check-in Challenge is accessible at explorewesternmass.com/checkinchallenge.