Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni to Host Annual Pasta Dinner on May 16

SPRINGFIELD — Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni and his family are inviting the community to their annual pasta dinner on Thursday, May 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ludlow Elks Lodge, located at 69 Chapin St. Tickets will be available at the door for $25 per person or $50 per family.

In addition to a home-cooked meal of homemade pasta, meatballs, sausage and peppers, and desserts, attendees will enjoy live entertainment by local celebrity and former contestant on The Voice, Noah Lis.