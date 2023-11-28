Hannoush Jewelers to Celebrate Grand Opening of New Store in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Hannoush Jewelers will share a community grand-opening celebration of its new Springfield location at 1630 Boston Road on Wednesday, Nov. 29 from 4 to 6 p.m., with a ribbon cutting at 4:45 p.m.

After serving clients at its Eastfield Mall location for almost four decades, getting the news that the retail center would officially be closing was bittersweet, but the Hannoush family knew they wanted to reopen nearby.

“It was important to me and to my whole family to not only relocate our Eastfield Mall store to a location in the city of Springfield, but, if possible, we wanted to stay in the same neighborhood. That’s why we were thrilled when we found this location,” said Maroun Hannoush, owner of Hannoush Jewelers.

What resulted was a move literally across the street, where they transformed a former bank into a new home. This new, free-standing Hannoush Jewelers location offers customers convenient parking, a larger space allowing for jewelry repair and custom design on site, and even a large set of windows where customers can watch the Hannoush bench jeweler hard at work.

“We have the same friendly, knowledgeable staff that has represented my family in the showroom for over 30 years,” Maroun Hannoush said. “We invite you to be our guest and allow us to welcome you as a part of the Hannoush family. We are proud to provide you with hand-selected products that represent love, quality, and natural beauty. We aim to deliver a five-star experience in every way, beginning with the first impression and ending with an everlasting relationship we make with our guests.”

The grand-opening event will include a community give-back to Ronald McDonald House of Springfield. Registering to attend is not required, but from all who do, one winner will be chosen to receive a $500 gift card. Visit hannoush.com/bostonroad for more information and to RSVP.