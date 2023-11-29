United Way of Pioneer Valley Launches Hope for the Holidays Campaign

SPRINGFIELD — United Way of Pioneer Valley (UWPV) has launched its annual Hope for the Holidays campaign, a holiday gift drive for children in the region.

“We have the unique opportunity to distribute toys to the many families we serve every week in our food pantries located in Chicopee, Holyoke, and Springfield. Without the support of our corporate partners and community members, we would not be able to give our families the extra help they may need this holiday season,” said Megan Moynihan, interim president and CEO.

Thanks to a local businessman, a vintage Fiat sits inside the TD Bank building at 1441 Main St. in Springfield for the next several weeks. UWPV invites donors to help “fill the Fiat” with educational toys this holiday season.

UWPV seeks new, unwrapped toys appropriate for children ages 0-12, such as games, trucks, dolls, sports equipment, books, and puzzles. For those who wish to purchase online and have toys shipped, they may be sent to United Way of Pioneer Valley, 1441 Main St., Suite 147, Springfield, MA 01103. Hope for the Holidays will run through Dec. 18.