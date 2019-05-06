Harry Dumay Joins Executive Committee of Assoc. of Colleges of Sisters of St. Joseph

CHICOPEE — Elms College President Harry Dumay has been appointed treasurer of the executive committee for the Assoc. of Colleges of Sisters of St. Joseph.

Dumay became the 11th president of Elms College in 2017. He has served in higher-education finance and administration at senior and executive levels for 19 years. He holds a Ph.D. in higher education administration from Boston College, an MBA from Boston University with a graduate certificate in corporate finance, and a master’s degree in public administration from Framingham State University. He earned his bachelor’s degree, magna cum laude, from Lincoln University.

Prior to assuming the presidency of Elms College, Dumay was senior vice president for finance and chief financial officer for Saint Anselm College from 2012 to 2017. He formerly served as chief financial officer and associate dean at Harvard University’s Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (2006-12), associate dean at Boston College’s Graduate School of Social Work (2002-06), and director of Finance for Boston University’s School of Engineering (1998-2002). In addition, he served as an adjunct faculty member at Boston College for nine years.

Dumay currently serves as a commissioner, treasurer, member of the executive committee, and member of the Annual Report on Finance and Enrollment for the New England Commission for Higher Education, a member of the board of directors for the Assoc. of Independent Colleges and Universities in Massachusetts, a member of the student aid policy committee for the National Assoc. of Independent Colleges and Universities, a board member for Pope Francis Preparatory School and the Boston Foundation’s Haiti Development Institute, and a former member of the board of directors and a current member of the investment committee of the Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, N.H.

J. Michael Pressimone, president of Fontbonne University, was tapped to be the committee’s chair, and Ann McElaney-Johnson, president of Mount Saint Mary’s University, was named secretary.