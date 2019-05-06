‘Turn Up the You and Quiet the Critic’ Program Slated for May 15

SPRINGFIELD — Baystate Health’s Every Woman program will hold a special evening titled “Turn Up the You and Quiet the Critic” on Wednesday, May 15 at 5:30 p.m. at 121 Club at Eastworks, 116 Pleasant St., Easthampton.

Keynote speaker Pam Victor, president of Happier Valley Comedy, will discuss “Five Techniques for Quieting Your Inner Critic,” and there will be live music, food, women’s health information, and shopping with local vendors.

Is there a voice inside your head that sometimes tells you you’re not good enough? It might also give you negative messages like, “that idea is no good” and “don’t say that because people will think you’re foolish.” Professional improv comedian and author Victor calls that voice the “Evil Mind Meanie” — it’s the internal voice of unhelpful judgment that keeps folks from tapping into their most creative, productive, authentic selves. Through wise and wise-cracking stories and easy-to-do, fun, interactive exercises, Victor will provide practical techniques for “swiping left” (quieting) the inner critic.

Victor is a professional improviser, facilitator, teacher, and the founder and president of Happier Valley Comedy, the first improv theater and training center in Western Mass. She directs the three branches of the company: the comedy-training center, regular shows, and the Through Laughter program for professional and personal development. Victor is also the author of several books.

The cost for the event is $15. To register, visit turnuptheyou.eventbrite.com. For more information, call (413) 794-5200.