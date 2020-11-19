Hartford HealthCare Launches Mobile COVID-19 Testing Site at Bradley Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) and Hartford HealthCare announced a new drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 conveniently located on the Bradley International Airport property. The site, which will open Monday, Nov. 23, will be available to the public without appointment, and will also add capacity for Bradley passengers.

Testing will be provided daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m in a specially equipped tent in the airport’s Parking Lot 3 on Schoephoester Road.

“Hartford HealthCare is proud to help our state take another step forward in the fight against this pandemic,” said Jeffrey Flaks, the health system’s president and CEO. “The addition of this site at Bradley International will vastly expand testing capabilities and offer more convenience for residents in the northern part of our state, as well as passengers at the airport.”

Kevin Dillon, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority, added that “we are very pleased to partner with Hartford HealthCare in bringing their expertise and added testing capacity to Bradley International Airport. The CAA firmly believes that testing is an important element as the world adjusts to the new way of traveling, and this new site helps ensure adequate testing availability and convenience for residents in the region as well as our passengers.”

No pre-registration or doctor’s order is required to obtain a COVID-19 test at this location, and testing is safely provided without leaving one’s vehicle. Tests, which involve a small nasal swab for both nostrils, take less than five minutes to administer, and results are usually provided within 72 hours. Billing for the test is handled through individuals’ insurance plans, and residents of Massachusetts may use this site to be tested.