HCC opens registration for summer and fall  





HOLYOKE — Registration is now open for summer and fall classes at Holyoke Community College.

Summer classes at HCC begin May 24 and run in two, consecutive seven-week sessions: Summer Session I (May 24-July 8); Summer Session II (July 11-Aug. 26).

The fall 2022 semester begins on Sept. 6. Full 15-week semester classes begin Sept. 6. HCC will also be running three accelerated flex start sessions: Flex Start I classes also begin Sept. 6 and run for seven weeks; Flex Start II classes begin Sept. 26, and run for 12 weeks; Flex Start III classes begin Oct. 31, and run for seven weeks.

“Fall offers a mix of classes, fully online, fully on campus, and hybrid – partly on campus and partly online, allowing students the opportunity to find what works best for them,” said Mark Hudgik, HCC director of Admissions. “Students should register early to ensure they get the classes they need, taught in the way they want, before they fill up. Students looking to complete credits and also experience summer will find both online and on-campus options, with the majority being online.”

Prospective students can peruse all the course options for summer and fall at: hcc.edu/class-schedule

Students interested in visiting campus, should contact the HCC Admissions office at [email protected]

For more information on HCC classes or to enroll, please visit hcc.edu/admission or call (413) 552-2321.

While HCC is ending its mask mandate on May 20, proof of COVID-19 vaccination remains a requirement to enroll in on-campus classes for summer and fall 2022.