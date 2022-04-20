Ad Club of Western Mass. Extends Deadline for Annual Scholarship 

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts has extended the deadline for submissions to April 29 for its annual merit-based scholarship.

The Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts, the premier organization for all marketing and communications professionals in Western Mass. and Northern Conn., launched its annual scholarship to support future generations of creative professionals. Western Massachusetts seniors who plan to attend an accredited college or technical school to study advertising, communications, marketing, or graphic arts and will be attending in September 2022 are encouraged to apply. The scholarship must be applied against tuition and fees at the school.

Candidates will be judged on academic performance, extracurricular activities, community service and/or work experience. Scholarship decisions will be made by the Scholarship Committee of The Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts. The scholarship will be awarded at the Ad Club’s Creative Awards show in September.

Applicants can find the guidelines and application form here or can contact the Ad Club at (413) 342-0533, or [email protected]

“Over the years, the Ad Club has been pleased to award scholarships to graduating seniors throughout the four western MA counties,” said Matt Audette, Ad Club scholarship chair.