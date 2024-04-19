HCC to Welcome Success Strategist for Free Emotional-intelligence Workshop

HOLYOKE — Success strategist Kurt Faustin will lead a free emotional-intelligence workshop at Holyoke Community College (HCC) on Tuesday, April 23.

The workshop, hosted by HCC’s ALANA Men in Motion program, is free and open to the public. It will run from 12:30 to 2 p.m. in the PeoplesBank conference room (301/303) in the Kittredge Center for Business and Workforce Development on the main HCC campus, 303 Homestead Ave.

“Emotional-intelligence competencies are at the heart of effective relationships, productivity, and overall success,” Faustin notes on his website. “Come learn and practice the EI skills that are the core of achieving personal awareness, connecting with others, managing stress, and conflict resolution.”

ALANA Men in Motion is an HCC student support and mentorship program for African-American, Latino, Asian, and Native American men who attend the college.

Kurt Faustin, founder of the Dropout Academy, a personal- and career-development program, focuses on bridging the gap between mental health and performance with an emphasis on emotional intelligence, goal setting, and stress management. A father, entrepreneur, coach, and success strategist, Faustin is a former writer for the Huffington Post and Forbes who has spoken in front of more than 50,000 people, working with organizations such as Harvard University, Chase Bank, and the United Way. He was appointed by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu to the city’s first-ever Black Men and Boys Commission and selected by Color magazine’s 40 Under 40 Power List.