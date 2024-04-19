Polish National Credit Union to Host Event Benefiting Kate’s Kitchen

HOLYOKE — Polish National Credit Union (PNCU) announced a spring charity event in partnership with Marcotte Ford in Holyoke to benefit Kate’s Kitchen, a program of Providence Ministries. PNCU’s Mike Sugrue, executive vice president; Rachel Dionne, assistant vice president and Credit Risk officer; and Shane Hall, Marketing coordinator, will serve as guest chefs at LugNutz Café within the Marcotte dealership for breakfast on Tuesday, April 23 from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m.

“Kate’s Kitchen is a vital and, in my humble opinion, under-recognized community necessity,” Dionne said. “Each day, 365 days per year, they serve a lunchtime meal to anyone in need with a no-questions-asked policy. They estimate they provide 200 meals per day. It is quite remarkable.”

Polish National Credit Union, through its Community Giving Program, has in recent years donated more than $500,000, thousands of pounds of food, school supplies, and household items to charitable organizations, as well as educated and supported area seniors through its Financial Elder Abuse Workshops. In addition, PNCU highly encourages team members to participate in community initiatives and volunteer their time.

“I feel very lucky to be part of a team where giving back is valued,” Sugrue said. “Currently, our team is involved in about 40 different local organizations through board or committee participation, and we’re always looking for ways to get involved. That is why, when the idea to join the team at LugNutz Café for charity was brought up, my colleagues and I jumped at the opportunity. Although I cannot promise how great my cooking skills will be, I can assure you that giving back to Kate’s Kitchen will make it taste Michelin Star-worthy.”

All proceeds from the April 23 breakfast event will benefit Kate’s Kitchen, which will also be collecting non-perishable food items for donation.