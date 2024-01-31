HCC Welcomes New Manager of Alumni Relations and Annual Giving

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College (HCC) recently welcomed Elizabeth Ollson as its manager of Alumni Relations and Annual Giving.

Ollson is a 2018 graduate of HCC and also holds a bachelor’s degree in women, gender, and sexuality studies from UMass Amherst. She joined HCC’s division of Institutional Advancement in November.

Ollson came to HCC from Boston College, where she was the senior associate director of Annual Giving Programs. Prior to that, she worked at Amherst College as the Amherst Fund coordinator.

“We are thrilled to welcome Beth back to campus,” said Julie Phillips, HCC’s director of Development. “She brings over a decade of experience working on professional higher-education advancement teams and possesses a deep understanding of the importance of alumni engagement and its impact on advancing college initiatives.”