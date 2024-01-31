Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women Launches Scholarship

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women (MCSW) announced the launch of a new scholarship program that aims to support emerging leaders of the Commonwealth to continue their education journey to leadership and economic empowerment.

The MCSW mission is to provide a permanent, effective voice for women and girls across Massachusetts and to innovatively promote and empower the women of the Commonwealth. Designed to support woman-identifying students already enrolled in a Massachusetts public higher-education institution, scholarships will be available to help individuals complete their degree.

“This new program seeks to provide funding for women students, who may not be able to access scholarship and grant funding typically available to more traditional students, to continue their education and path to economic success,” said MCSW State Commissioner Denella Clark, who chairs the new scholarship committee.

The MCSW will award five individuals with scholarships of $5,000 each for the 2024-25 academic year. Applicants must complete the online application and submit supporting materials no later than March 1. Applicants must currently be enrolled in an accredited degree or certificate program in Massachusetts and have completed at least one year toward their degree. The funds from this scholarship will go toward tuition, fees, books, and related supplies or equipment for study. All funds awarded are provided by the MCSW trust fund. Click here to learn more and apply.